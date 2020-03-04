chief executive
Anderson Strathern AM names new CEO to succeed John Brett
Firm plans further hires in 2020
Walker Crips names new CEO and CIO
Both appointments at investment manager start with immediate effect
UK praised for gender diversity despite lagging global progress
Zero firms with all-male boards in UK
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA
According to Procensus survey
Brexit gloom grows as 11% of investment professionals reveal they plan to leave City
Looming threat of no deal
AIC calls for suspension of 'toxic' KIDs
Could lead investors to make 'disastrous decisions'
Male FTSE 100 CEOs earning up to 110% more than females
Seven female CEOs
Columbia Threadneedle's CEO, EMEA, Scrimgeour: Asset management industry is in the middle of a 'perfect storm'
Coping with disruptive forces
Miton CEO Barron: 'We are in better shape than ever before'
Turnaround since 2016
Investment Pulse: Is consolidation in the asset management industry more damaging than initially thought?
IW readers give their views