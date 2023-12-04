charlie musson

AJ Bell D2C and investment head Doran departs for CIO role at Lloyds

People moves

AJ Bell D2C and investment head Doran departs for CIO role at Lloyds

Replaced with Musson and Hughes

clock 04 December 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio

04 December 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA opens consultation on Overseas Funds Regime

04 December 2023 • 2 min read
03

Treasury Committee warns UK digital pound could put financial stability and privacy at risk

04 December 2023 • 2 min read
04

River and Mercantile rebrands to River Global

04 December 2023 • 1 min read
05

Divergence in Consumer Duty application could push asset managers out of UK retail market

30 November 2023 • 12 min read
Trustpilot