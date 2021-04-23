Charles Glasse
Charles Glasse: Where I'm finding stock opportunities in Europe
If we have learned one thing in more than 30 years of investing in continental Europe it is that it is much more important to be invested in the right companies rather than trying to make top-down calls.
The factors leading to a corporate strategy overhaul in Europe
"Forget the economic conditions and politics. Focus on who is running the companies that you have in your portfolio and what they can do over the next five years."