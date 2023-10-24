Charles French

Former Wells Fargo AM head of fixed income EMEA resurfaces as Impax bond chief

People moves

Former Wells Fargo AM head of fixed income EMEA resurfaces as Impax bond chief

Ross Pamphilon

clock 24 October 2023 • 2 min read
Impax hires French to focus on 'strategic direction' of listed equities

People moves

Impax hires French to focus on 'strategic direction' of listed equities

Appointed deputy CIO

clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

People moves

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

Charles French and Yuko Takano depart

clock 31 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot