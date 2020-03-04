charges
One-quarter of investable funds in Europe 'irresponsible' subscale funds
Research from Morningstar
Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'
Managers struggling to find solution to pressure on costs
FE launches MiFID II-friendly charges tool for advisers
'Meaningful client reporting'
Gosling's Grouse: For better for worth
'In danger of shooting itself in the foot'
EU regulators to probe retail costs and performance
To increase investors' awareness of fee impact
Managers reconsider use of index providers amid 'eye-watering' costs
'Index providers having a laugh'
OMW promises advisers 'richer proposition' following platform tech switch
Switched from IFDS to FNZ
Square Mile's Hasler: Passive investment still too expensive
Huge disparity between charges