Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

Cost of Living

Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

'Engage across government'

clock 14 October 2022 • 1 min read
Kwarteng sparks confusion over release date of medium-term fiscal plan

UK

Kwarteng sparks confusion over release date of medium-term fiscal plan

Contradicts government officials

clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

Cost of Living

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

From 23 November

clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

UK

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

U-turn ten days after Mini Budget

clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Mini Budget 22: Government cancels planned increases to alcohol duty

UK

Mini Budget 22: Government cancels planned increases to alcohol duty

New digital VAT-free shopping scheme

clock 23 September 2022 • 1 min read
Treasury Committee seeks 'vital' forecast assurance from chancellor

UK

Treasury Committee seeks 'vital' forecast assurance from chancellor

Reports of no planned forecast

clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot