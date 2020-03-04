CDS

Trade war and Italian budget won't derail rosy outlook
The US economy continues to be in very good shape. This was the message delivered by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of August: he sees a robust US economy and positive momentum, expecting the strong performance to continue.

High yield CDS: A defence against rate rises?
To circumvent the interest rate and the liquidity risks in high yield, Olivier Debat, senior investment specialist, global & absolute return fixed income, at Union Bancaire Privee, looks at if CDS indices are the answer

The endgame for bunds - time to sell
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently said the unnaturally low yield for bunds is not the financial godsend it first appeared to be. Rather, it is a real source of concern.

Snowden: The risks of being 'hedged and wedged'
Fixed income managers using credit default swaps as hedges are exposing themselves to 'very dangerous positions' due to price dislocation between the derivatives and the underlying market, said Kames Capital's Stephen Snowden.