CDS
Tabula expands range with global credit volatility premium ETF
Plans further products
BofAML: 20 must-know stats for investors
Guide to equity universe
Trade war and Italian budget won't derail rosy outlook
The US economy continues to be in very good shape. This was the message delivered by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of August: he sees a robust US economy and positive momentum, expecting the strong performance to continue.
Gosling's Grouse: What will be the next 'big short'?
Fears over Chinese currency
GAM's Reece: How credit derivatives can help support bond fund performance
Relative value strategies useful
High yield CDS: A defence against rate rises?
To circumvent the interest rate and the liquidity risks in high yield, Olivier Debat, senior investment specialist, global & absolute return fixed income, at Union Bancaire Privee, looks at if CDS indices are the answer
Strategic bond managers hedge against further high yield sell-off
Where now for bonds?
Giant high yield funds stall as liquidity dries up
High yield analysts and managers have warned some of the largest funds in the sector are being hit by a liquidity crisis.
Hermes: Four golden rules for investing in high yield bonds
Hermes' Fraser Lundie has outlined four golden rules investors should follow to invest successfully in high yield bonds, at a time of strong headwinds for the asset class.
Bond managers fear hedges being undermined as liquidity dries up
The recent sell off in the bond market and growing liquidity issues have forced bond investors to use similar hedging techniques, undermining their effectiveness and causing concerns about how much downside protection funds really have.
Barclays, HSBC and RBS among 13 banks accused of blocking CDS market
The European Commission has accused 13 banks, including Barclays, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland, of colluding to hamper competition in the credit derivatives market.
Investors cautious as EMs try to recapture assets
Brazil's elimination of foreign investment taxes has met with a mixed reaction as emerging market nations seek to restore their attractiveness to investors.
How to squeeze highest returns from high yield
FIXED INCOME
Woolnough: Why government debt is losing ground
FIXED INCOME
Bond investors up CDS exposure to manage liquidity troubles
Bond managers have been steadily increasing the use of credit default swaps (CDS) in their portfolios as liquidity issues which emerged in the corporate bond space last year continue to plague the sector.
Global equities: How to choose the winners
Clyde Rossouw, manager of the Investec Global Franchise fund, talks to Dan Jones about his strategy and recent portfolio moves.
Aviva Investors' Higham: Spain may be too big to fix
Jane Wallace reports from our recent fixed income event.
The endgame for bunds - time to sell
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently said the unnaturally low yield for bunds is not the financial godsend it first appeared to be. Rather, it is a real source of concern.
JPMorgan restates results as Whale loss widens to $4.4bn
JP Morgan Chase is to restate its Q1 results downwards by a net $459m after it revealed the losses it has sustained from its ‘London Whale' positions have widened to $4.4bn.
Snowden: The risks of being 'hedged and wedged'
Fixed income managers using credit default swaps as hedges are exposing themselves to 'very dangerous positions' due to price dislocation between the derivatives and the underlying market, said Kames Capital's Stephen Snowden.
Bond managers turn to derivatives and 'Facebunds' trade
Strategic bond managers are upping their use of derivatives as liquidity issues, dislocated pricing structures and cheaper trading opportunities transform how they manage their portfolios.
Kames' Roberts buys 'disaster insurance'
Kames Capital's David Roberts has added "disaster insurance" to the £510m Strategic Bond fund on doubts the markets will be able to function smoothly over the summer.