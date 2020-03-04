Cautious Managed
Henderson hires Santander AM's Payne to join Cautious Managed team
Report to head of UK equities Burville
Neptune manager exits after double fund closure
Now shut around a third of fund range
Investors flee to absolute return and cash funds in April
Sales of absolute return and short-term money market funds jumped in April, according to the Investment Association, as investors adopted a more cautious approach.
Psigma's Becket: 'Cautious' is now a prehistoric term
Traditional cautious vehicles have become "basically prehistoric" in their approach to portfolio construction, according to Tom Becket, chief investment officer at Psigma Investment Management.
Property, infrastructure, and Africa: The Pru's latest asset allocation calls
The Pru’s latest asset allocation calls
Mundy: Investors are underestimating equity market risk
Investors are too fixated on tapering in the US and are leaving themselves overexposed to risks across equity markets, according to Investec's Alastair Mundy.
One to Watch: 7IM Personal Injury fund
ONE TO WATCH
SVM closes McLean's UK long/short and Cautious Managed funds
SVM Asset Management is to close its underperforming UK Absolute Alpha and Cautious Managed funds at the end of the year due to their small size.
RBS shuts Volatility Controlled Managed funds after heavy losses
RBS has closed its Volatility Controlled Cautious Managed and Balanced Managed funds less than two years after launch, after both funds racked up heavy losses.
Mundy: My biggest investment mistake
Investec Asset Management's Alastair Mundy has revealed buying JJB Sports five years ago was the biggest mistake of his investment career.
Investec launches inflation-linked fund in RDR drive
Investec is launching an inflation-linked fund, targeting a return of CPI inflation plus 5%, as part of an expansion of its Managed Solutions fund range.
A niche player in a big marketplace
BOUTIQUE FOCUS
SWIP's Harries redeploys cash into equities
SWIP multi-manager head Mark Harries is moving back into equities, after halving his exposure following last August's sell-off.
Nutt hands over Jupiter Distribution after decade at helm
Anthony Nutt and John Hamilton are to step down as co-managers of the £250m Jupiter Distribution fund after a decade of service as the group promotes two rising stars.