Castlestone
Why we need closer scrutiny of funds' parent groups
Former Castlestone sales head Devlin joins Macquarie
Jerry Devlin, former head of sales at Barings and liquidated firm Castlestone, has joined Macquarie.
Castlestone administrator prepares to sell off assets
The administrator of liquidated fund group Castlestone Management (CML) has said it is "very unlikely" it can rescue the company in its current form based on its assets and liabilities.
Castlestone axes 35 jobs as UK business folds
Castlestone has confirmed it will wind down its UK business and axe a number of jobs.
Castlestone CEO Murray to step down
Castlestone Management chief executive Angus Murray is to step down, replaced by director of global sales Jerry Devlin.
UPDATE: Castlestone winds up Dublin fund range
Castlestone is to wind up its listed funds business, consisting of four portfolios, three of which were suspended earlier this year.
A question of trust
The FSA's ‘dawn raid' on the premises of Castlestone Management two weeks ago was a gift to journalists looking for a strong headline.
UPDATE: FSA probe into Castlestone 'not criminal investigation'
Castlestone has released a new statement emphasising the FSA's ongoing investigation into the firm does not relate to any criminal activity.
FSA investigates Castlestone; fourth employee quits
The FSA has today executed search warrants on Castlestone Management's premises in London and Chichester, as a fourth member of staff leaves the group.
Castlestone loses second manager in a month
Castlestone has lost its second fund manager in a month with the departure of Bradley Yim, who is involved in a legal dispute with the group.