Multi-asset managers: How we are positioned ahead of Fed rate rise
Architas launches real assets fund of funds
Architas has launched a fund of funds designed to offer investors exposure to alternative asset classes such as infrastructure and forestry.
Asia funds stand out as brighter spot in dark year for active managers
In a year in which active management has struggled severely, Asia-focused funds have emerged as the only major equity grouping in which the average manager has beaten the benchmark.
Rock repositions Architas funds on Europe hopes and Japan fears
Architas' Caspar Rock has repositioned his multi-asset range as he turns increasingly bullish about economic progress in Europe, but more concerned about Japan.
Jupiter to launch cautious Merlin fund for Chatfeild-Roberts
Jupiter is preparing to add a cautious product to John Chatfeild-Roberts' £7bn Merlin range, Investment Week understands.
IMA readies delayed fourth Managed sector
The IMA could be ready to launch its delayed fourth Managed sector in the coming months, following a pick-up in interest from fund groups.
Why investors should brace for second quarter sell-off
Architas CIO Caspar Rock has predicted 2012 will be another "bumpy year" with rising equity markets until the second quarter, when there could be another sell-off.
Architas readies launch of Conservative Europe fund
Architas is preparing to launch a low-risk European fund for the group's multi-manager team, headed up by Caspar Rock.
The nouveau niche
