Carpetright

Where are the opportunities amid challenging trading conditions in UK?

UK

Where are the opportunities amid challenging trading conditions in UK?

UK equities remain out of favour with global investors and there are, without question, companies that face challenging trading conditions.

clock 24 April 2018 •
LGIM's Message: The companies defying the UK retail slowdown

UK

LGIM's Message: The companies defying the UK retail slowdown

Difficult trading environment

clock 18 April 2018 •
Trustpilot