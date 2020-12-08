Carlo M Funk

IW/SSGA Roundtable: Where next for ESG investing in 2021 and beyond?

Exploring the opportunities and challenges for the next 12 months

clock 08 December 2020 •
Fail to prepare for climate and supply chain risks? Then prepare to fail

Deep Dive into corporate governance

clock 28 October 2020 •
SSGA hires ex-BlackRock specialist to lead EMEA ESG strategy

Carlo M. Funk named as new head

clock 11 September 2019 •
