Cantab

Swiss regulator moves to sanction GAM over 'potentially material misstatement' in Cantab liabilities

Regulation

Swiss regulator moves to sanction GAM over 'potentially material misstatement' in Cantab liabilities

Acquisition in 2016

clock 04 December 2019 •
GAM knocks back Schroders' attempt to buy hedge fund unit - reports

Bonds

GAM knocks back Schroders' attempt to buy hedge fund unit - reports

Acquisition could hurt overall sale potential

clock 05 November 2018 •
GAM chief executive faces shareholder pressure amid Haywood suspension - reports

Bonds

GAM chief executive faces shareholder pressure amid Haywood suspension - reports

GAM's share price has halved in Friedman's tenure

clock 09 August 2018 •
Trustpilot