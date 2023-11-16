Camille Blackburn

FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation

ESG

FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation

Review ahead of final rules

Review ahead of final rules

clock 16 November 2023 • 2 min read
FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

Regulation

FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

Lack of challenge from independent directors

clock 10 August 2023 • 4 min read
FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

Asset Managers

FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

'Risk of investor harm'

'Risk of investor harm'

clock 06 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
