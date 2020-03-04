Calastone Data Services
Risk-averse investors shun equities and seek safety in bonds in April
Calastone Fund Flow Index
Accelerating power of technology: What are the lessons for the future of fund distribution?
Jon Willis, chief commercial officer at Calastone, takes a closer look at how industries have successfully navigated technological disruption, and what this means for financial services.
MiFID II: How the delegated acts will impact product governance
Rob Swan, managing director - data services at Calastone Data Services, examines the implications of the latest set of European regulations for fund managers.