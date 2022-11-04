Buy Now Pay Later

FCA shuts down record 4,000 rogue financial promotions

Regulation

FCA shuts down record 4,000 rogue financial promotions

Highest rate of actions made public

clock 04 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

02 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Hunt mulls dividends tax hit to fill £50bn fiscal hole

04 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Sunak planning £40bn windfall tax grab - reports

03 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot