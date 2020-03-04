Budget 2016
Chancellor abolishes Autumn Statement
'Long overdue reform of tax policy making'
The Contrarian Investor: Osborne's clever (?) politics at work
Negative reaction to Budget
IW Podcast: Budget special with Hermes' chief economist Williams
In the latest monthly Investment Week podcast, Hermes' chief economist Neil Williams talks about the 2016 Budget, the threat of a Brexit and the implications for the UK economy.
Budget 2016: Treasury clarifies EIS and VCT legislation
To be introduced in Finance Bill 2016
Budget 2016: Osborne gives boost to bond fund investors
Campaigned for by the Investment Association
'Pragmatic solution' or 'barrier to pension saving'? Industry reacts to Osborne's Lifetime ISA
Government offering £1 for every £4 saved
Gosling's Grouse: Let's give credit where it is due for Osborne's new Lifetime ISA
It was the ISAs that won it!
Govt to replace MAS, TPAS and Pension Wise
Three bodies face major changes
Budget 2016: Pensions dashboard deadline set for 2019
Fragmented industry will need to collaborate
Budget 2016: Osborne announces corporation tax cuts for small businesses
Aims to cut to 17% by 2020
Budget 2016: Lifetime ISAs explained
Announced in 2016 Budget
Budget 2016: Insurance premium tax increases to 10%
Second rise in nine months
Budget 2016: Osborne unveils Lifetime ISA, raises limit to £20k
Help with first homes and retirement savings
Budget 2016: Chancellor warns of 'dangerous cocktail of risk' as UK growth revised down
OBR forecasts 2% growth in 2016
Budget 2016: Money Advice Service to be scrapped
MAS was heavily criticised by MPs
Budget 2016: What can we expect from Osborne?
Another austerity Budget