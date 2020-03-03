Budget 2015
Seven years after the crash, can 'challengers' fill the banking gap?
Liontrust's Jamie Clark explores how challenger banks have fared in their aim to create more competition.
Woodford hits out at Osborne's renewable energy U-turn
Neil Woodford has criticised Chancellor George Osborne's cut to tax breaks for renewable energy after shares in his holding of Drax fell by over a quarter.
Summer Budget: Govt extends savings flexibility to stocks & shares ISAs
Investors will be able to withdraw and reinvest cash held in stocks & shares ISAs without affecting their annual limits as of April 2016, the Treasury has said.
Five key things to expect from today's Summer Budget
Five key announcements advisers can expect from George Osborne
Tax and the Tories: What policy changes are likely?
The Conservatives have promised 'no new taxes' this Parliament, but George Osborne's 8 July Budget will still contain tax issues for wealth managers to consider, according to law firm Payne Hicks Beach,
Osborne's July Budget puts tax and pensions centre stage
Chancellor George Osborne is set to take the unusual step of delivering two Budgets in the same year, after announcing plans to keep the promises the Conservatives made ahead of the general election.
Vanguard plans product range expansion ahead of pension freedoms
Vanguard Asset Management is to expand its range of passive products for the retirement market after the introduction of pension freedoms detailed in this year's Budget.
The Investment Week Podcast Episode 3: Budget Special
Episode 3: Budget 2015 Special
Gosling's Grouse: Yes (Wealth) Minister
Yes (Wealth) Minister
Budget 2015: VCT/EIS changes cause confusion
Commentators have warned Chancellor George Osborne's new rules for VCT,EIS and SEIS investments, announced in today's Budget, could create confusion and crowding in certain parts of the market.
Budget 2015: Osborne cuts business taxes
The government has announced a number of changes to the tax it collects from UK-based businesses, including financial advisers.
Budget 2015: Six things advisers need to know
Six things advisers need to know
Gosling's Grouse: 'Gorgeous George' morphs into 'Steady George'
'Gorgeous George' morphs into 'Steady George'
Budget 2015: Pensions freedom extended as annuity sale plans confirmed
Chancellor George Osborne has confirmed retirees will be allowed to sell their annuity contracts for cash from April 2016 without facing "punitive tax charges".
Budget 2015: IHT avoidance under scrutiny
The government will scrutinise the use of legal loopholes that help people avoid inheritance tax (IHT), Chancellor George Osborne has said.
Blog: Lifetime allowance cut is a tax grab with both hands
Lifetime allowance cut is tax grab with both hands
Budget 2015: Lifetime allowance cut to £1m ahead of indexation plans
The lifetime pension saving allowance has been cut from £1.25m to £1m in the Budget today.
Budget 2015: Oil price slump prompts UK growth upgrades
Lower inflation, driven by a fall in oil prices, has helped the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) upgrade UK growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 and given the government room to move on near-term borrowing.
Budget 2015: Osborne confirms 'revolutionary' move to scrap annual tax return
The Chancellor George Osborne has announced in today's Budget he plans to scrap the annual tax return, replacing it with a single ‘digital' tax account.
What did you miss? Budget 2015 under the microscope
Following our live coverage, Investment Week provides analysis and comment on Chancellor George Osborne's 2015 Budget.