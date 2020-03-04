Budget 2013
HMRC pockets £32m from tax avoidance scheme users
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has secured almost all of the disputed tax due from the first group of tax avoidance scheme users to receive Accelerated Payment notices.
AIM rule change gets mixed response from investors
George Osborne's plan to encourage investment in smaller businesses by removing stamp duty on AIM stocks has been met with a mixed reaction.
Winners and losers from Osborne's 'cosmetic' Budget
The Budget was widely expected to be the most dismal for years, and the Chancellor duly confirmed the UK will miss latest targets for both GDP growth and public debt reduction.
Budget 2013: All the top tweets
Budget 2013: How did the industry respond?
Chancellor George Osborne delivered his fourth Budget address this afternoon, cutting his official growth forecast in half, but insisting the UK would avoid a "triple dip" recession.
Budget 2013: Your ultimate at-a-glance guide
Budget 2013: Sterling stays afloat as Chancellor lowers GDP forecast
The FTSE 100 and sterling have both held on to gains from this morning following Chancellor George Osborne's 2013 Budget speech.
Gosling's Grouse: Is this the new Plan A for Osborne?
Budget 2013: Personal allowance raised to £10k in 2014
The threshold at which people begin to pay income tax will rise to £10,000 in 2014, a year earlier than planned, the Chancellor announced today.
Budget 2013: Govt to consult on switching CTFs to Junior ISAs
The Government will consult on options for transferring savings held in child trust funds (CTFs) into Junior ISAs.
Budget 2013: Chancellor scraps stamp duty for funds
Chancellor George Osborne has moved to increase the competitiveness of the UK asset management industry by abolishing a stamp duty reserve tax for UK-domiciled funds.
Budget 2013: Govt to make ex-gratia payments to elderly Eq Life customers
The coalition government is to make ex-gratia payments of £5,000 to Equitable Life customers who brought with-profits annuities prior to 1992.
Budget 2013: Govt to crack down on tax avoidance
Chancellor George Osborne has announced in today's Budget that the government is embarking on a programme to crack down on "aggressive" tax avoidance measures.
Budget 2013: Chancellor abolishes stamp duty on AIM shares
The Chancellor has revealed plans to remove stamp duty on AIM shares, as part of the 2013 Budget.
Budget 2013: Corporation tax to be cut to 20%
Chancellor George Osborne has announced that corporation tax will be cut to 20% in April 2015.
Budget 2013: BoE may issue guidance over future base rates
Chancellor George Osborne has announced an updated remit for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee that may see the Bank issue "explicit forward guidance" on interest rates.
Budget 2013: Evening Standard apologises for scooping Chancellor
The Evening Standard has apologised to the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne after an image of its front page - meant to be released later today - revealed details of the Budget ahead of Osborne's speech.
Budget 2013: OBR halves UK growth forecast for 2013
The UK economy will post growth of 0.6% this year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a downward revision from its December forecast.
Ten weird and wonderful Budget facts
Budget 2013: Osborne may permit CTF transfers to Junior ISAs
The Chancellor is expected to offer a lifeline to six million children by allowing savings in child trust funds (CTFs) to be switched into Junior ISAs (JISAs).