Budget 2012
Gosling's Grouse: Demon barber of no 11
The Big Question: Would you invest in a 100-year or perpetual gilt?
Redwood on the Budget: Every little helps
The Budget cut a little from public spending to allow some overall cuts in income tax.
Budget: A print-out guide to show your clients
Budget: Row over 'granny tax' move
The government has come under fire for plans announced in the Budget to change tax allowances for pensioners, as stakeholders begin digesting the Chancellor's measures.
Budget: Govt lowers 40% income tax threshold
Hundreds of thousands of basic rate taxpayers will fall into the 40% income tax bracket when the government lowers the threshold next year.
Budget 2012…condensed
Budget: The ten best quotes
George Osborne today delivered what he called "a Budget for working people". Here we pick the best quotations.....from the horse's mouth.
Budget: Personal allowance raised to £9,205
The point at which people start paying income tax has been increased to £9,205, George Osborne announced in today's Budget.
Gosling's Grouse: Has the Chancellor come of age?
How did the industry respond to 'rewarding work' Budget?
Fund managers and economists digest the announcements made in yesterday's Budget:
Budget: The five sectors to benefit
The Chancellor has highlighted five key industries set to benefit from today's Budget, as he tries to move the UK away from a reliance on companies in the finance sector.
Budget: Osborne's speech in full
It took Chancellor George Osborne just under an hour to deliver his third Budget speech. Here it is in full...
Budget: Child benefit 'cliff-edge' avoided
The limit at which child benefit will be scrapped for families will not be a 'cliff-edge' at the higher rate of tax, Chancellor George Osborne announced today.
Budget: 50p tax rate cut to 45p in April 2013
The 50p top rate of income tax will be reduced to 45p from April next year, Chancellor George Osborne announced this afternoon.
Budget: Wealthy targeted through 'tycoon tax' and stamp duty
The Chancellor has set out plans to clamp down on the use of tax loopholes and reliefs as part of a raft of measures targeting the wealthy.
Budget: £20bn loan guarantee scheme set to benefit SMEs
Chancellor George Osborne has confirmed £20bn will be made available to small and medium sized businesses through a government-backed scheme.
Budget: Corporation tax to fall to 24% in April
Corporation tax is to be reduced from 26% to 24% from 1 April in an attempt to attract business investment.
Budget: Inflation to fall to 1.9% by year end
Chancellor George Osborne said UK inflation will come down significantly by the end of the year.
Budget 2012: Six predictions
IHS Global Insight outlines the six policy measures Chancellor George Osborne is likely to reveal in tomorrow's Budget.
LIVE Budget webcast: Tune in from 3pm today
