Budget 2011
Start planning early
WAY Investment Services' Mark Benson gives an update on how the Budget 2011 affected inheritance tax planning.
Property levies to fund cut in 50p tax rate
Taxes will be increased on expensive houses, allowing the government to fulfil its longer-term promise to scrap the 50p top income tax rate, Nick Clegg has said.
This time next year…
The Budget is usually a little like Christmas - there is a long wait, you get a few clues about what is going to happen, and then when the day finally arrives it is a bit of a let-down.
Blog: Leaviss on the Budget
BUDGET BLOG
FTSE edges up after Wall Street recovery
The FTSE 100 index edged higher in early trading following gains overseas in the US last night.
M&G's Riddell: Gilts resilient on Budget and inflation
The UK government bond market has shown resilience in reaction to the Budget and inflation soaring to 4.4% in February, offering a safe haven for investors, says M&G's Mike Riddell.
Budget 2011: Managers react to OBR growth downgrade
Fund managers believe the revised growth forecast for the UK this year, as revealed in George Osborne's Budget, is still too optimistic and may not be an achievable target.
Budget 2011: Follow LIVE on IFAonline
IFAonline today brings you LIVE coverage of all the measures in what is being dubbed a 'steady-as-she-goes' Budget package.
Unauthorised unit trusts face tax clampdown
Unauthorised unit trusts have been targeted by the Treasury in its latest tax avoidance clampdown.
Budget 2011: Gilts climb, pound falls on 1.7% growth forecast
The price of UK 10-year government bonds stayed higher after the country's growth forecast for the year was slashed from 2.1% to 1.7% in George Osborne's Budget.
Budget 2011: IHT slashed by 10% for charity gifts
Estates will benefit from a 10% discount in inheritance tax (IHT) if they leave part of the money to charity, George Osborne said today in the Budget speech.
Budget 2011: Osborne's speech in full
It took George Osborne a little under one hour to deliver his second package of measures as Chancellor today.
Budget 2011: Point-by-point coverage
Investment Week's sister publication IFAonline brings you all the key points from today's Budget...
Budget 2011: Osborne's sop to SMEs
Chancellor George Osborne has set out an array of business-friendly measures as he looks to the private sector to rejuvenate the nation's economy.
Budget 2011: 50% tax rate 'temporary'
The Chancellor has said the 50p top rate of income tax is only a "temporary" measure, though he is not yet ready to scrap it.
Budget 2011: Govt will consult on NI/tax merger: No hit for pensioners
Chancellor George Osborne today announced the government will consult on the merging of income tax and national insurance contributions (NI).
Budget 2011: Osborne slashes corporation tax by 2%
Chancellor George Osborne has slashed corporation tax by more than expected as part of a bold plan to stimulate Britain's economy and private sector.
Budget 2011: Osborne cuts UK growth forecast
The UK economy will grow by 1.7% this year, significantly below previous estimates, George Osborne announced today.
Budget 2011: What Osborne will say today
The amount people can earn before paying tax will be increased by around £600 from April next year, Chancellor George Osborne will announce today.
Budget 2011: Quiz our experts LIVE
IFAonline will be broadcasting live and interactive video reaction to George Osborne's Budget tomorrow afternoon from 3.30pm.
UK inflation jumps to 4.4%
Inflation hit 4.4% in February, up from 4% in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - heaping more pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates.
Osborne plans biggest tax avoidance clampdown since 2004
The Chancellor will use Wednesday's Budget to announce the biggest clampdown on tax avoidance since 2004, raising twice as much as the £500m a year predicted when the initiative was launched last December.
Govt to admit borrowing rise in Budget
The "wrong kind of inflation" will mean the government has to borrow significantly more over the medium term than planned, George Osborne will be forced to admit in the Budget.