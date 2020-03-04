Budget 2011

This time next year…

The Budget is usually a little like Christmas - there is a long wait, you get a few clues about what is going to happen, and then when the day finally arrives it is a bit of a let-down.

UK inflation jumps to 4.4%

Inflation hit 4.4% in February, up from 4% in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - heaping more pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates.

Govt to admit borrowing rise in Budget

The "wrong kind of inflation" will mean the government has to borrow significantly more over the medium term than planned, George Osborne will be forced to admit in the Budget.