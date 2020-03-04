Budget 2010

Budget 2010 blog: An education
Today's Budget may have seemed like a long, drawn-out, predictable litany of banker-bashing and pre-election tax breaks, but hidden deep among the tedium was at least one bold announcement - that financial capability is to be taught as part of maths GCSE....

Budget 2010: Banks face 'payback time' - report
Banks were told to brace themselves for "payback time", as Alistair Darling put the finishing touches to a Budget that will propose new bank taxes and force them to improve the way they deal with customers and small businesses.

PBR re-cap: A bank bonus levy and more NI
The Pre-Budget Report (PBR) should, according to the Treasury, "encourage debate on the proposals under consideration for the Budget". But can you remember the Chancellor's key messages from December?