Budget 2010
UK public sector borrowing hits record high
UK public borrowing rose to a record high in August, at £15.9bn, dwarfing the £12.51bn economists had predicted.
Budget 2010: Osborne's key points
The Chancellor's key Budget announcements as they happened...
How the UK has learnt from Sweden and Canada: Brazier
Threadneedle co-head of UK equities Simon Brazier examines the early moves by the coalition in tackling the deficit problem and how the UK has learnt lessons from Sweden and Canada.
Budget 2010: Darling says cuts will be deeper than Thatcher's
Alistair Darling admitted last night that Labour's planned cuts in public spending will be "deeper and tougher" than Margaret Thatcher's in the 1980s, as the country's leading experts on tax and spending warned that Britain faces "two parliaments of pain"...
Budget 2010: Wonderful dressing, Darling
Notes from the Budget: Alistair Darling does it very well. I've sat through many, and he delivers clearly, directly, smoothly.
Budget 2010 blog: An education
Today's Budget may have seemed like a long, drawn-out, predictable litany of banker-bashing and pre-election tax breaks, but hidden deep among the tedium was at least one bold announcement - that financial capability is to be taught as part of maths GCSE....
Budget 2010: Reits given greater flexibility
Real estate investment trusts (Reits) will be allowed to include stock dividends as part of their 90% income distribution requirements, Chancellor Alistair Darling has confirmed.
Budget 2010: Treasury reveals investment trust tax consultation
The Government has announced a consultation into the tax regime for investment trusts which will include rules on direct property investment.
Budget 2010: Tax change allows UK to compete for funds - IMA
The IMA has applauded the Government's move the amend tax rules it says is forcing groups to domicile funds away from the UK.
Budget 2010: DMO to issue more longer-dated gilts to help pension funds
The Debt Management Office plans to increase issuance of longer dated conventional and index-linked gilts in the coming financial year in response to strong structural demand.
Budget 2010: Northern Rock and B&B to merge
Chancellor Alistair Darling has announced the Government will integrate Northern Rock Asset Management (NRAM) and Bradford & Bingley (B&B).
Budget 2010: IMA welcomes inflation boost for ISAs
The IMA has welcomed the Chancellor's move to increase ISA limits in line with inflation, saying it will continue to work with the Government to build on the ISA brand.
Budget 2010: Plans for £2bn green investment bank
The Chancellor has pledged to set up a £2bn investment bank to fund green transport and technology.
Budget 2010: Darling speech in full
"Mr Deputy Speaker, this Budget takes place as the UK economy is emerging from the deepest global recession for over 60 years...
Budget 2010: Darling reveals lending targets for RBS and Lloyds
The Chancellor has announced new targets for lending for the state-aided banks, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).
Budget 2010: Bank bonus tax to fund small business scheme
Measures to tax bank bonuses 50% have raised £2bn for the Treasury, part of which will be spent on a scheme to help small businesses thrive.
Budget 2010: Banks face 'payback time' - report
Banks were told to brace themselves for "payback time", as Alistair Darling put the finishing touches to a Budget that will propose new bank taxes and force them to improve the way they deal with customers and small businesses.
Budget 2010: Darling to freeze income bands in 'stealth tax' - report
Chancellor Alistair Darling has decided to freeze all income tax bands in the Budget this afternoon, to fund another increase in public spending.
PBR re-cap: A bank bonus levy and more NI
The Pre-Budget Report (PBR) should, according to the Treasury, "encourage debate on the proposals under consideration for the Budget". But can you remember the Chancellor's key messages from December?