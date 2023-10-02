Bruellan

GAM appoints chief risk officer Elmar Zumbuehl as CEO

Companies

GAM appoints chief risk officer Elmar Zumbuehl as CEO

Joined GAM in 2010

clock 02 October 2023 • 2 min read
Pinch and a punch

Companies

Pinch and a punch

Happy first of the month.

clock 04 September 2023 • 4 min read
NewGAMe puts forward candidate to replace Peter Sanderson as GAM CEO

Business roles

NewGAMe puts forward candidate to replace Peter Sanderson as GAM CEO

Randy Freeman

clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

Companies

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

Increased holding in GAM

clock 18 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

Companies

GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

Responds to Liontrust CEO letter

clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM investor group demands EGM date change over Liontrust deal vote

Companies

GAM investor group demands EGM date change over Liontrust deal vote

Regulatory approval edges closer

clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read
Liontrust further extends GAM offer period

Companies

Liontrust further extends GAM offer period

Four additional days

clock 28 July 2023 • 1 min read
Investor group urges GAM shareholders to 'hold off' tendering to Liontrust offer

Companies

Investor group urges GAM shareholders to 'hold off' tendering to Liontrust offer

Liontrust hits back

clock 21 July 2023 • 4 min read
GAM reiterates Liontrust bid is sole takeover offer

Companies

GAM reiterates Liontrust bid is sole takeover offer

Follows investor group partial offer

clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust CEO over 'value-destructive M&A' track record

Companies

GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust CEO over 'value-destructive M&A' track record

Offer ‘significantly undervalues GAM’

clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot