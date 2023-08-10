Brook Developed Markets

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
James Hanbury and full investment team to move from Odey AM subsidiary Brook to Lancaster IM

Companies

James Hanbury and full investment team to move from Odey AM subsidiary Brook to Lancaster IM

Binding agreement

clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read
Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

Companies

Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

To reopen on 11 July

clock 06 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM subsidiary to reopen first fund since suspensions

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM subsidiary to reopen first fund since suspensions

Brook Developed Markets

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

Companies

Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

James Hanbury also transfer

clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Funds

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
JP Morgan terminates relationship with Odey Asset Management - reports

Companies

JP Morgan terminates relationship with Odey Asset Management - reports

Follows sexual misconduct allegations

clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM to close Swan as subsidiary Brook AM gates Developed Markets fund

Funds

Odey AM to close Swan as subsidiary Brook AM gates Developed Markets fund

€117m and €205m respective AUM

clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot