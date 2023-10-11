Brook AM

Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Several other transfers confirmed

clock 11 October 2023 • 1 min read
Link Fund Solutions rebrands Odey AM and Brook AM funds following transfer

Link Fund Solutions rebrands Odey AM and Brook AM funds following transfer

Investment manager change

clock 04 October 2023 • 2 min read
Odey Wealth and Brook AM parent companies change registered address to founder's Chelsea house

Odey Wealth and Brook AM parent companies change registered address to founder's Chelsea house

Odey Holdings and Odey AM Group

clock 27 September 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM vacates 18 Upper Brook Street for shared offices

Odey AM vacates 18 Upper Brook Street for shared offices

64 North Row

clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

35% redemption requests

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

Five funds suspended or closed

clock 19 June 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

After Brook Developed Markets gating

clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
