The evolution of cash solutions
Andrew Thatcher, managing partner of Flagstone Investment Management, explains what investors can earn by using new solutions to work cash harder than ever before.
Coombs calls for trust giants to become more specialised
Rathbones' multi-asset head David Coombs has said the UK's largest investment trusts must reconsider their branding and investment strategies if they are to attract more interest from fund buyers.
BlackRock to take on £480m British Assets trust from F&C
BlackRock is set to replace F&C as manager of the British Assets trust after the company's board proposed a change of objective in order to target pension savers.
Redmayne-Bentley snaps up assets from embattled Fyshe
Redmayne-Bentley has snapped up £300m in client assets from embattled stockbroker Fyshe Horton Finney, which went into voluntary administration last week.
Should you invest in 'racy' investment trusts?
Jemma Jackson of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) looks at the rise of the specialist sectors and explains why closed-ended structures lend themselves to the space.