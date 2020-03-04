Boutique Focus
How can the industry support boutique managers and innovation?
Framework by New City Initiative
A niche player in a big marketplace
How Coupland Cardiff doubled assets as markets fell
Doing things differently
Twentyfour bounces back after shaky start
Specialist credit boutique TwentyFour Asset Management aims to develop a suite of funds across the fixed income spectrum. Jane Wallace reports.
Boutique Focus: Unicorn Asset Management
After more than a decade in the fund management industry and some recent stellar performance from its product offering, Unicorn Asset Management remains one of the smaller players in the industry, with a boardroom tussle still fresh in investors' minds....
Boutique Focus: Octopus Investments
Boutique Focus: Charlemagne Capital
Webb oversees rebirth of Rathbones
Smith & Williamson takes on retail market
