Asset managers' pay drops for second year in a row
Hermes calls for 'fundamental rethink' of executive pay
Ratio of CEO to average worker pay has doubled since 2002
Gosling's Grouse: The big bonus debate
Once again, Neil Woodford and his eponymous asset management business have stolen the headlines with news the firm is scrapping staff bonuses.
Fund buyers respond to Woodford decision to scrap staff bonuses
Woodford scraps staff bonuses
Pru plans M&G fund manager pay cap after Woolnough's £32m award - report
Prudential is considering plans to cap fund manager pay at asset management arm M&G Investments, after bond veteran Richard Woolnough scooped £32m in two years, according to reports.
Jupiter senior figures share £5.3m bonus package in 2015
M&G chief: Increase salaries and scrap annual bonuses for execs
Third of underperforming executives handed bonus last year
Nearly a third of UK executives who underperformed last year were still handed a bonus, according to the Chartered Management Institute.
FCA bosses 'defer bonuses' after insurance probe blunder
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and several colleagues have deferred taking their annual bonuses because of an ongoing review into the bungled announcement of an insurance industry investigation.
Charles Stanley cuts platform fees further; launches customer charter
D2C platform Charles Stanley Direct has launched a new loyalty programme for clients with a series of additional fee cuts, alongside a customer charter which promises users a "fairer deal".
UKFI forces RBS to drop plans for 200% bonuses
RBS will not pay out bonuses in line with its rival banks, after the UK government said it would not support a payout ratio of two times executive salaries.
Europe agrees deal on fund manager bonuses
EU policymakers have agreed a deal on pay in the asset management industry which includes a requirement that fund managers be paid half of any bonuses in units of their own funds.
Barclays chief executive refuses £2.7m bonus
Antony Jenkins, the chief executive of Barclays, has turned down his multi-million pound bonus for 2013 due to the "very significant costs" faced by the bank.
Fidelity leads crackdown on executive pay
Fidelity has written to the boards of more than 400 companies and warned them it will start voting against remuneration packages for bosses from January unless changes are made which lead to more long-term incentive plans.
More UK bankers paid at least €1m - EU
More British bankers were paid more than a million euros (£860,000) each in 2011 than the rest of the European Union (EU) combined, according to the European Banking Authority (EBA).
Tesco chief turns down £372,000 bonus
Philip Clarke, the chief executive of Tesco, has opted not to take his £372,000 annual bonus because of the group's poor performance in its core British market.
Govt may force top bankers to reveal bonuses
The Treasury wants to force the highest paid staff at 15 of the UK's largest banks to publicly disclose their pay.
RBS pays out £500m in bonuses despite profit slump
State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland is to payout around £500m in bonuses to its traders and investment bankers, despite a collapse in profits.