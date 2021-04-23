BofAML survey
BofAML survey: Large number of managers fear markets 'overvalued'
Pandemic second wave remains biggest tail risk
Markets enjoy 'wave of optimism' as investors suffer FOMO
Latest BofAML survey
BofAML survey: Number of fund managers expecting global recession in next year jumps
Downturn risk highest in eight years
BofAML survey: 'Skittish' investors shunning equities despite improved risk appetite
Equities overweight down to 3%
BofAML survey: Managers warn of secular stagnation (but not a recession)
Worst outlook since July 2008
BofAML survey: Investors approaching 'extreme bearishness'
53% see global growth slowing
BofAML: Investors increase US allocations despite fears of stockmarket peak
Increased by ten percentage points
BofAML: Number of investors bearish on global growth at ten-year high
Since November 2008