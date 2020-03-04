Bob Doll
Bob Doll's ten predictions for 2013
Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, has made ten predictions for 2013, warning the political process in Washington D.C. surrounding the fiscal cliff is the most immediate risk.
Doll joins US asset manager in retirement U-turn
Bob Doll has joined Nuveen Asset Management as chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager in a surprise move following his retirement from BlackRock in the summer.
BlackRock's Doll to retire
BlackRock's chief equity strategist Bob Doll is retiring at the end of the month after 34 years in the industry.
Bob Doll: European debt crisis will be 'well contained'
BlackRock's Bob Doll predicts Europe's debt crisis will remain well contained, allowing global growth to continue at a modest pace.
Gross calls for US intervention to weaken the dollar
Pimco's Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest mutual fund, has called for the US authorities to intervene in currency markets to bolster the US economic recovery.
Doll: Any market correction should be shallow
BlackRock's Bob Doll has warned equities look due a correction in the near term, but said any sell-off would likely be short-lived, with the global outlook little changed by recent events.
Bob Doll: Have we reached the end of the rally?
Markets moved modestly higher last week, which helped stocks to return one of the strongest first quarters in history.
Doll clashes with Gross on QE3 outlook
BlackRock's Bob Doll has shot down the prospect of a further round of stimulus in the US, challenging expectations from leading bond investor Bill Gross at PIMCO.
BlackRock's Doll: My 10 predictions for the year ahead
INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
Bob Doll: Buy energy stocks amid Middle East turmoil
Investors should be overweight in energy as oil stocks continue to soar amid unrest in the Middle East, says Bob Doll.
Poor performance by IT stocks fails to deter BlackRock's Doll
BlackRock's chief equity strategist Bob Doll is still bullish on information technology despite some underperformance from the sector recently.