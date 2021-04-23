board
Elisabeth Scott replaces Beagles as AIC chair
Two appointments and two departures from board
Investec Wealth & Investment slams Gabelli Value Plus board
Not 'acting proactively on behalf of shareholders'
Edinburgh IT board considers Barnett's position
Three years of underperformance
Franklin Templeton makes triple iNED appointment to board
Former CEO of FundQuest among hires
Goldman Sachs shareholders demand investigation into 1MDB money laundering scandal
Threatening legal action
Ex-Old Mutual bond head Johnson joins Invesco trust board
Joins new chair Kate Bolsover
CRUX appoints ex-Lehman Brothers MD as chairman
Spent 12 years at Lehmans
Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe trust offers shareholders rollover into group's Frontiers vehicle
Both co-managed by Sam Vecht
IPE retail shareholders protest against Invesco board recommendations
Four-month long dispute comes to a close
Fidelity Special Values trust board to introduce tiered pricing structure
Effective from 1 September
'Household name' asset managers battle for management of Invesco trust
Board highlights four proposals
Invesco to give up Enhanced Income trust over fee disagreement
12 months' notice
LGIM to vote against FTSE 350 boards that do not have 25% female representation
Voted against 37 board chairs in 2017 on poor diversity
Board of Schroder UK Growth trust hands mandate to Baillie Gifford
Run by Schroders' Philip Matthews since 2014
GAM recruits head of compliance from FCA
Newly created role
Schroders appoints private equity veteran Buffini to board
Effective 1 February
Hawksmoor appoints Plymouth Argyle FC chairman to board
Joins as a non-executive director
Ruffer appoints former PwC partner as non-exec director to board
Spent 20 years at PwC
IA asks FTSE companies how they are addressing shareholder concerns
Letter to FTSE All-Share members
Liontrust appoints Meteos founder to board
Will join on 1 October
Former Lazard MD to become R&M chair
Effective 1 October