Blue Chip
'Avengers: Endgame' boosts Young's AXA Framlington Blue Chip Equity Income fund
Rising popularity of video games and comic books thanked for performance
Rathbones CIO Chillingworth steps back from funds
No change to investment philosophies
Oil majors cast shadow over UK dividends after price slump
The steep fall in the oil price could damage growth and dividend prospects for some of the UK's biggest stocks, adding to managers' concerns over the outlook for the wider market.
Buyers' checklist: Four things to consider when picking funds
Fund buyers have had a tough time choosing funds this year, as some of the best known portfolios in the UK have gone through manager changes.
Premier's White: HSBC is beacon of value in the FTSE
Yields on blue chip equities are "staggering" and HSBC is glaringly good value, says Chris White from Premier Asset Management.
Lazard duo prepare to ride insurer rebound after Budget chaos
Alan Custis and Alan Clifford have stuck with insurers amid early signs the sector is rebounding from the sharp falls sparked by Chancellor George Osborne's move to change the pensions landscape.
What did you miss? Our 20 most popular stories of 2013
As 2013 draws to a close, we look back over the major news stories in an eventful year.
Goldmans tips FTSE to hit 7,200 within a year
Goldman Sachs has forecast the FTSE 100 could reach 7,200 within the next 12 months - a new record high for the market.