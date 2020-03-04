Bill Mott
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Miton's Mott to retire at end of 2014
Miton Group UK equity income manager Bill Mott is to retire from fund management at the end of the year.
Psigma's Mott: The Big Ease is over
The whole market has reached an inflection point and investors must now start to adapt to life without "massive stimulus", according to Psigma manager Bill Mott.
Tesco profit warning: How fund managers are responding
A number of top fund managers took a hit on their portfolios this week as retail favourite Tesco issued a profits warning, sending its shares down 16% in a day - the largest fall since 1988.
How did the top five income stocks fare in crucial week?
This week saw a round of updates from some of the UK's largest dividend payers, including BP, Shell, Glaxo and British American Tobacco. But is it time for investors to be selling the big names?
Income stars: Imperial Tobacco due a re-rating
Tobacco group reports a 2% increase in net revenues as UK managers concur Imperial Tobacco is a key holding in their portfolios.
Woodford set for gains as AstraZeneca jumps on drug approval
Income stars such as Neil Woodford and Bill Mott are set for boosts to their portfolios as AstraZeneca jumped over 3% this morning following the approval of a drug the pharma giant pinned $2bn of future sales.
Mott: UK pharmas may double your money in five years
PSigma's Bill Mott has tipped UK pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline to double investors' cash over the next three to five years.
Mott enters Chelsea's Relegation Zone for first time
PSigma's highly-regarded manager Bill Mott has made the Chelsea Financial Services Relegation Zone of 86 underperforming funds for the first time after switching into defensives too early.
Ex-Threadneedle manager to take over Bill Mott's Premier funds
Premier has hired former Threadneedle manager Chris White to take over three income funds from veteran Bill Mott.
PSigma adds former Gartmore and Insight manager to team
PSigma Asset Management has added former Gartmore and Insight manager Eric Moore to its UK team.
The Week in Numbers - Economic Outlook
What do the New Year and the run-up to a general election have in common? An inevitable outbreak of predictions, resolutions and outlooks.
Mott cuts PSigma Income holdings to 70
Bill Mott has slashed the number of stocks in the PSigma Income fund from 120 to 70, as the manager gains conviction of where future growth lies.
PSigma's Mott to overhaul his Aberdeen funds
PSigma's Bill Mott has unveiled initial plans to revamp his four Aberdeen funds, as the manager re-unites with his former Credit Suisse income mandates.
Premier acquires 10 former CS funds; Mott to act as adviser
Premier Asset Management has bought the management contracts of 10 UK Oeic funds acquired by Aberdeen in its recent takeover of Credit Suisse Asset Management.