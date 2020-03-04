Bill Miller
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
Update: Bill Miller rebrands fund range as LMM buyout completes
Left Legg Mason last year after 35 years
Bill Miller to set up mutual fund under family name
Legg Mason's chief executive Bill Miller is setting up a mutual fund under his own name, to be run together with his son as assistant fund manager.
Legg Mason to combine Miller unit with ClearBridge
Legg Mason units ClearBridge Investments and Legg Mason Capital Management (LMCM) are to forge closer links by integrating business operations.
Goldmans' BRIC fund hit by commodities panic selling
Goldman Sachs' BRIC fund was one of the worst affected by yesterday's sharp commodity sell-off, which saw the price of Brent Crude oil fall 10%.
Miller warns on oil as US mega caps neglected
Legg Mason's US equity veteran Bill Miller said US large caps have become "an empty stadium" as investors flock to the "overvalued" commodities sector.
Miller: Commodity prices will peak within two years
Legg Mason's Bill Miller is calling time on the commodities bull market and says he expects prices to peak within the next two years.
Miller and Royce uber-bullish on US corporates
Legg Mason's heavyweight managers are uber-bulls on the US corporate sector across the market cap spectrum, with Chuck Royce predicting a rebound in small caps and Bill Miller seeing a return to form with his large-cap holdings.
Miller slams investors for ignoring wisdom of Buffett
Legg Mason's chairman Bill Miller has slammed investors for ignoring the advice of ‘the Sage of Omaha' Warren Buffett.
Bill Miller successor Peters joins Value Trust
Sam Peters is joining Bill Miller as co-portfolio manager of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust on 1 November.
Bill Miller sees US stocks up 20% in next year
Legg Mason veteran Bill Miller, the renowned manager who beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years, believes US equity markets could climb by as much as 20% over the next year.