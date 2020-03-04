Bill Miller

Miller and Royce uber-bullish on US corporates
Legg Mason's heavyweight managers are uber-bulls on the US corporate sector across the market cap spectrum, with Chuck Royce predicting a rebound in small caps and Bill Miller seeing a return to form with his large-cap holdings.

Bill Miller sees US stocks up 20% in next year
Legg Mason veteran Bill Miller, the renowned manager who beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years, believes US equity markets could climb by as much as 20% over the next year.

