Big Technologies

Liontrust's Alex Wedge: The seven IPOs we liked this year

UK

Liontrust's Alex Wedge: The seven IPOs we liked this year

The Liontrust fund manager looks at the seven funds the group has added to its range.

clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 