BCC
UK businesses warn 'patience is reaching breaking point' over Brexit
23 'real-world' questions
BCC downgrades UK growth forecasts in 'wake-up call to government'
Slowing business investment growth
BCC slashes export forecasts and warns of 'flash in the pan' UK recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has upgraded its UK GDP forecast for 2014 but cautioned the recovery may be short-lived unless exports bounce back.
BCC warns 'hasty' rate rise could derail recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned the government against "prematurely" raising interest rates as its latest quarterly economic survey suggested challenges remain for the UK's recovery.
BCC revises up UK growth forecast for 2013
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has sharply increased its forecast for economic growth in the UK for 2013.
Govt told to show 'political backbone' as growth forecasts slashed
The Confederation of British Industry and British Chambers of Commerce have each cut their 2012 UK GDP forecasts and called for the government to do more to prompt growth.
BCC cuts UK growth forecast to 0.1%
The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has revised down its forecast for economic growth this year, from 0.6% to 0.1%
UK will avoid double-dip recession - BCC
The improving strength of the UK's manufacturing and services sectors should ensure the economy avoids a double-dip recession, said the British Chambers of Commerce.
BCC cuts UK GDP forecasts and calls for fiscal stimulus
The British Chambers of Commerce has cut its forecast for UK GDP growth for 2012 and has called for the government to announce a modest fiscal stimulus should public sector borrowing come in under target for 2011/12.
BCC: Poor private sector growth threatens UK recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned the UK economic recovery will remain fragile until the government places a greater emphasis on private sector growth.
Praise for BoE as rates remain at record low
The Bank of England (BoE) today held interest rates at a record low as concerns about sluggish growth outweigh worries over high inflation.
Interest rates will rise in May, says BCC
The Bank of England will raise interest rates from their historically low levels in May, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) predicts.
Concerns for UK recovery as growth slows in Q4
UK economic growth slowed towards the end of 2010, according to figures from the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), sparking fears a recovery is faltering.
UK needs another £50bn of QE as economy weakens: BCC
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) must inject a further £50bn into Britain's fragile economy to stave off a double-dip recession, the British Chamber of Commerce warns.
BoE to hold rates until at least May 2011: BCC
The Bank of England will keep interest rates on hold until at least May 2011 as the Government's recent spending cuts weigh on the economic recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce believes.