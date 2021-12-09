BBC

Liontrust joins 'Levelling Up' Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

Diversity

Liontrust joins 'Levelling Up' Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

Platform tackles barriers such as fair career progression

clock 09 December 2021 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst

People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst

Joins as senior investment and market analyst

clock 19 August 2020 •
IA lodges complaint to BBC about Panorama's Woodford investigation

Industry

IA lodges complaint to BBC about Panorama's Woodford investigation

Lessons must be learned

clock 31 October 2019 •
Top fund manager Denning quits Capital Group after BBC Panorama investigation

Industry

Top fund manager Denning quits Capital Group after BBC Panorama investigation

'Serious conflict of interest'

clock 21 October 2019 •
UK GDP grows faster than expected as manufacturers prepare for Brexit

Economics

UK GDP grows faster than expected as manufacturers prepare for Brexit

February posted 0.2% growth

clock 10 April 2019 •
Brexit gloom grows as 11% of investment professionals reveal they plan to leave City

UK

Brexit gloom grows as 11% of investment professionals reveal they plan to leave City

Looming threat of no deal

clock 20 September 2018 •
Trustpilot