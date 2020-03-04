BBA
City pushes for Swiss-style trade deal with EU
Seeking bilateral agreement
Osborne fails in challenge to overturn EU bonus cap
The UK's challenge to overthrow banking bonus cap plans has been rejected by the EU Court of Justice.
Sants to join British Bankers' Association board - reports
Former Financial Services Authority CEO Sir Hector Sants is to join the board of the British Bankers' Association (BBA) lobbying group, according to reports.
Turnaround stories: Where are the winners in the UK market?
TURNAROUND STORIES
Where are the best opportunities for infrastructure investors?
First State Investments' Peter Meany, head of global listed infrastructure, explains how he is positioning his portfolio to capture the best opportunities in a varied space.
BBA was 'warned about LIBOR manipulation'
The British Bankers Association (BBA) has come under fire from a former member of the LIBOR compilation team at Thomson Reuters, who claims the organisation was told on a weekly basis in 2008 that the rates were being distorted.
Restricting banks now is 'barking mad' - CBI chief
The government's plans to ringfence UK banks' retail businesses are 'barking mad' and could threaten the fragile economic recovery, the chief of a leading British business association has said.
Barclays shares dip after £1bn PPI provision
Shares in Barclays were off around 1% in early trading after it abandoned its legal challenge against PPI mis-selling and set aside £1bn to cover customer redress and administration costs.
Reform of banking regulation - Where are we now?
As 2009 dawned, many expected swift and decisive changes to the regulation of the banking system.