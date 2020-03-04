base rate
Why relying on 'pre-2012 correlations' for diversification is putting bond portfolios at risk
Investors cannot afford to ignore the increasingly positive correlation between core government bonds and credit markets as rate rises loom, says Jon Jonsson, senior portfolio manager, global fixed income at Neuberger Berman.
BoE labelled 'unreliable boyfriend' as Carney cools rate rise talk
Sterling has fallen back below $1.70 after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney sounded a more dovish tone on base rate rises.
Australia cuts interest rate to 3%
Australia's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to 3% in order to counter a slowdown in its mining sector.
Three-year fixed term bond could be the answer to recent volatility
Investec Private Bank's Lionel Ross talks to Investment Week about the group's new three-year fixed term bond, which is linked to the Bank Of England's base rate.
MPC hawks capitulate as outlook darkens
Sterling dropped against the dollar after the latest MPC minutes revealed no calls for a UK rate hike and opened the door to further QE.
Bank holds rates at 0.5%; no change to QE
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.5% and kept its quantitative easing programme at £200bn.