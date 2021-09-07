Barry Neilson

Ferguson and Neilson to step down from Nucleus as Rowney takes the helm after James Hay deal

Platforms

Ferguson and Neilson to step down from Nucleus as Rowney takes the helm after James Hay deal

David Ferguson to pursue other opportunities

clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Clients' wealth soars as advisers struggle with capacity issues

Investment

Clients' wealth soars as advisers struggle with capacity issues

Values available to invest on the rise

clock 04 July 2018 •
Trustpilot