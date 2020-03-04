Barclays Capital
Asset allocation: Proceed with caution
Barclays to close underperforming Radar funds
Barclays Capital is to close both the onshore and offshore versions of its Radar fund after failing to attract sufficient investor demand, Investment Week understands.
How to reduce portfolio risk using structured products
Barclays to overhaul investment banking structure
Barclays has restructured its investment banking arm in an effort to cut costs and limit further reputational damage following the LIBOR scandal.
Barclays drops 'Capital' and 'Wealth' brands
Barclays is dropping the 'Capital'and 'Wealth' tags from its investment banking division in an effort to restructure the bank under one brand.
GAM partners with BarCap for multi-asset launch
GAM has joined forces with Barclays Capital to launch a mult-asset product offering access to Barclays' quantitative indices.
BarCap launches onshore version of RADAR fund
Barclays Capital has launched an onshore version of its RADAR fund, as first revealed by Investment Week last December.
Glass: How I am positioning my strat bond fund for 2012
City Financial's Graham Glass explains where value can be found in fixed income markets in 2012.
Lloyds and RBS at risk of fresh £33bn loss
Two of the UK's major tax-payer backed banks are facing three years of further writedowns, according to Barclays Capital analysts.
BarCap to launch onshore version of Radar fund
Barclays Capital is to launch an onshore version of its Radar fund in February 2012, Investment Week understands.
Smith backs gilts over bunds in BarCap RADAR
Barclays Capital's Jason Smith is backing UK and Chinese government bonds over German bunds in his Research Analysis Driven Absolute Return (RADAR) fund.
Barclays' research drives Smith's RADAR to five years of success in tough markets
Group's meticulous macro research process brings half decade of outperformance for RADAR offering, which gives access to pool of over 750 researchers
Money market funds stockpile cash on US default fears
Money market funds in the US are building up liquidity as fears of a downgrade or default on the nation's debt intensify ahead of debt ceiling vote.
BarCap's Bance slashes equity exposure on RADAR fund
Barclays Capital's Nathan Bance has cut the equity exposure in the £21m RADAR fund to focus on market-neutral trades and more ‘esoteric' investments.
BarCap: Portugal cannot meet debt repayments - papers
Portugal has insisted it can cope with looming debt repayments, despite predictions from analysts it does not have enough money to meet its obligations.
The ISAs have it: Finding income in investment trusts
F&C's Mike Woodward looks at how income-seeking investors can find a range of attractive ISA opportunities within the investment trust sector.
A return to scarcity: The end of disinflation
Barclays Capital's Luca Ricci and Amrita Sen believe investors who think the current short-term rise in inflation is temporary should think again…
Barclays Capital to roll out FTSE trend funds
Barclays Capital is to make two new Oeics available to investors next month, offering exposure to the FTSE 100 as part of its plan to challenge existing long-only funds.
Barclays profits jump a third to £6.07bn
Barclays pre-tax profits jumped almost a third in 2010 to £6.07bn, slightly higher than analysts were expecting.
EM equities will deliver 10% per year until 2015 - BarCap
Emerging markets are set to continue delivering higher growth and lower volatility than developed markets, with EM equities to return more than 10% per year until 2015, says Barclays Capital.
Barclays Capital launches second retail bond on LSE
Barclays Capital has launched its second retail bond on the London Stock Exchange, offering investors a 4.5% fixed rate.
BarCap's Bance fears EM equity bubble
Barclays Capital's Nathan Bance fears emerging market equities could move towards bubble territory as QE drives a wall of money towards the developing world.