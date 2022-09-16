Ayhan Kose

World Bank warns rising rates threaten global recession

Global

World Bank warns rising rates threaten global recession

Financial crises loom in emerging markets

clock 16 September 2022 • 2 min read
World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

Economics

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

Growth forecast slashed

clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Four Graphs explaining government bonds

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt earmarks £320m for funds backing UK innovation

21 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23 preview: What should investors expect?

21 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Blackstone to close multi-strategy fund as assets tumble 90%

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

BlackRock closes EM fund following poor value assessment findings

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot