Arch cru and Keydata see Chase de Vere post £11.2m loss
Chase de Vere today announced steep losses for 2012 of £11.2m, impacted by the £14.4m set aside to cover the costs of its Keydata legal battle and compensating clients sold Arch cru and payment protection insurance.
JPM unveils Global Mining fund
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a Global Mining fund for Neil Gregson, expanding the firm's range of natural resources products.
