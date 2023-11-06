Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income

Square Mile downgrades Aviva Equity Income following manager departure

Funds

James Balfour exits

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
HL drops Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income from Wealth Shortlist over manager leave

UK

Chris Murphy and James Balfour on leave

clock 03 October 2023 • 1 min read
