Autumn Statement 2014
CBI warning on Osborne's 'Google tax'
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has issued a warning over Chancellor George Osborne's plans for the UK to "go it alone" on corporate tax reform.
Advisers welcome ‘ingenious' stamp duty overhaul
Advisers have welcomed the Chancellor's overhaul of the taxation system around buying property, saying it is an "ingenious" idea that will benefit the majority of clients.
Autumn Statement: 'Major cuts needed' to finance Osborne's giveaways
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned major cuts to public services will be needed to finance the measures announced in the Autumn Statement.
Osborne trebles tax relief for social investment
Investment limits for Social Impact Tax Relief are to be trebled from £5m to £15m per company, Chancellor George Osborne announced in the Autumn Statement.
Winners and losers: Industry reaction to the big Autumn Statement issues
Chancellor George Osborne announced a raft of fiscal changes today in the final Autumn Statement of the current parliament.
Osborne unveils new digital process for VCT/EIS
Venture capital schemes were given a boost in today's Autumn Statement as Chancellor George Osborne announced he would make it easier for companies to access tax-advantaged schemes.
Banks hit with extra £4bn tax bill
The amount of profit in UK banks that can be offset by losses carried forward will be limited to 50%, and relief on bad debts will be delayed, the Chancellor has announced.
Personal allowance to rise to £10,600
The Chancellor will raise the personal allowance threshold to £10,600 in the next year, £100 more than the initially planned £10,500.
Asset manager tax clampdown to hit private equity and hedge funds
The government is to crack down on investment managers "disguising guaranteed fee income as capital gains", as part of anti tax avoidance measures outlined in the Autumn Statement.
Osborne unveils 'Google tax' to hit multi-national dodgers
George Osborne has announced a 25% levy on profits made in the UK by multi-national companies but diverted elsewhere.
ISAs will retain tax-free status on death
Chancellor George Osborne announced today that ISAs will retain their tax-free status when transferred after death.
Small business rate relief doubled for a year
Small businesses have had the relief on their annual business rates doubled for the next year.
Osborne reveals better than expected borrowing figures but growth disappoints
The Office for Budget Responsibility has revised up government borrowing forecasts for 2014 and 2015 - but figures for the following years are lower than previously estimated, according to Chancellor George Osborne.