Autumn Statement 2011
Osborne sets Budget Day 2012 for 21 March
Chancellor George Osborne has announced the 2012 Budget will be held on Wednesday 21 March.
Fitch: No breathing space for UK AAA
Ratings agency Fitch has said the updated fiscal and economic projections from the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility mark a "significant deterioration" in prospects.
Autumn Statement Reaction: Has Osborne done enough to shield UK?
As George Osborne reveals the Office for Budget Responsibility has revised down growth forecasts in the UK and government borrowing has moved higher, fund managers and economists give their view on 2011's Autumn Statement.
Autumn Statement: Top Tweets
Gosling's Grouse: Tough Osborne or a big compromise?
Autumn Statement: Osborne to 'unlock' £20bn from pension funds
The Chancellor has confirmed he will unlock £20bn of pension fund assets to invest in private infrastructure in a bid to "overhaul the physical infrastructure of our nation".
Autumn Statement: Key points
Our round-up of the Chancellor George Osborne's key points...
Autumn Statement: Osborne's statement in full
The full statement from Chancellor George Osborne.
Autumn Statement: SMEs pushed to tap bond markets for cash
Chancellor George Osborne has announced a programme of support for small and medium-sized businesses, which will include encouraging them to tap the bond markets for funding.
Autumn Statement: Bank shares fall as levy hiked
George Osborne's Autumn Statement today has revealed a further increase to the levy on bank borrowing in the UK while he ruled out plans for a Financial Transaction Tax (FTT).
Autumn Statement: State pension age to hit 67 by 2026
Chancellor George Osborne has confirmed the state pension age (SPA) will reach 67 by 2026.
Autumn Statement: UK borrowing forecasts rise by £112bn
The Office for Budget Responsibility has revised public sector net borrowing forecasts even as Chancellor George Osborne proclaims the effect of falling gilt yields.
Autumn Statement: Osborne denies UK faces recession
Chancellor George Osborne has slashed his growth forecast for the next few years but says the UK is unlikely to slide into recession.
Osborne's Autumn Statement: Follow us from 12.30pm
Chancellor George Osborne is expected to claim today he has saved the taxpayer £21.5bn in debt interest payments.
Autumn Statement: Osborne to help SMEs and 'squeezed middle'
George Osborne is expected to crackdown on tax avoidance by the wealthy and support commuters, motorists and small businesses in this week's Autumn Statement, acording to reports.