AUM update

Premier Miton suffers net outflows from open-ended funds in Q1 AUM update

Industry

Premier Miton suffers net outflows from open-ended funds in Q1 AUM update

Closing AUM remained flat

clock 11 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

05 January 2022 • 4 min read
02

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

Head of product Nicola Eggers to replace Dirk Klee as Barclays Wealth CEO

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Barclays to restructure Wealth and Private Bank arms

10 January 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot