Aubrey Capital Partners
Why Brazil's middle class is providing a base for recovery
Despite years of political upheaval, Brazil is attracting greater interest among investors due to the purchasing power of its growing middle class. In investment terms, being middle class offers more opportunities, notes John Ewart, co-manager of the...
How China's rampant consumerism is bucking the slow growth trend
Amid news of slow headline growth, consumer spending in China has been growing at breakneck speed. Rob Brewis, investment manager at Aubrey Capital, looks at the reasons behind this rapid rise.
The Modi reforms set to be 'transformational' for India
Business-friendly proposals
Half-year update: What is your investment strategy for an uncertain and post-Brexit H2?
Investment Week talks to managers from our recent Funds to Watch conference about how their funds are positioned as we move into a 'post-Brexit' era, and where the best opportunities and key risks lie for investors in their part of the market.
Aubrey hires industry veteran Campbell for distribution role
Previous roles at L&G and Skandia
Aubrey unveils GEM Opportunities fund for former First State manager
Edinburgh-based boutique Aubrey Capital Management, which was founded in 2007 by a group of former First State managers, has launched a concentrated global emerging markets fund with an initial $50m of seed money.
Aubrey plans EM consumer fund launch
Aubrey Capital Management will expand its fund range with the launch of an emerging market consumer fund in January.
Aubrey to roll out EU equity fund on hopes of strong 2013
Aubrey Capital Partners is set to launch a high conviction EU equity fund with "quiet confidence" 2013 will be a strong year for the region's markets.