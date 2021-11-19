Atrato Partners Limited

Atrato Onsite Energy reaches £150m max for IPO while ORIT hunts more cash

Investment Trusts

Atrato Onsite Energy reaches £150m max for IPO while ORIT hunts more cash

Orit looking for £73.9m

clock 19 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 