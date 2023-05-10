Association of Corporate Treasurers

FCA engages with bond working group to discuss future of UK prospectus regime

Regulation

FCA engages with bond working group to discuss future of UK prospectus regime

Investor Access to Regulated Bonds

clock 10 May 2023 • 1 min read
LIBOR working group appoints new chair as it amends objectives post-transition

Regulation

LIBOR working group appoints new chair as it amends objectives post-transition

£13trn contracts converted

clock 09 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot